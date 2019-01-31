Robbie Henshaw named at full-back in Ireland team to face England

Robbie Henshaw has been named at full-back for Ireland's Six Nations opener against England.

Henshaw moves from centre to full-back in place of Rob Kearney, who is omitted from the matchday squad entirely with Jordan Larmour picked among the replacements.

It's Henshaw's first start at full-back for Ireland since making his debut in 2013.

The other change from Ireland's victory over New Zealand sees Conor Murray replace Kieran Marmion at scrum-half.

Sean O'Brien returns from injury to be named on the bench, with Josh van der Flier given the nod in the back-row.

James Ryan and Devin Toner continue in the second-row, with Quinn Rouz named as a replacement. Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson are ruled out through injury.

Dave Kilcoyne and John Cooney are also included on the bench.