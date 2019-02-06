Rob Kearney set to start at full-back for Ireland against Scotland

Rob Kearney is expected to return at full-back for Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations trip to Scotland on Saturday.

The double Grand Slam-winning star was omitted from last weekend’s 32-20 defeat by England, though his replacement Robbie Henshaw struggled positionally at the Aviva Stadium.

Garry Ringrose’s hamstring injury opens the door for Henshaw to revert to his regular role in the centres, with head coach Joe Schmidt understood to be ready to restore Kearney to the 15 shirt. Rob Kearney, pictured, should offer stability in the back-field for Ireland against Scotland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Kearney approached the Six Nations chasing full fitness after a thigh issue and stayed with Leinster when Ireland headed off for warm-weather training in Portugal.

Ireland boss Schmidt then handed Henshaw a chance to impress against England at 15, the position where he made his name at Connacht and his Test debut in 2013.

The British and Irish Lions centre was unable to thrive as England exploited a lack of cohesion in Ireland’s back-three en route to their punishing four-try victory.

Connacht lock Quinn Roux should start at Murrayfield, with the dependable Devin Toner ruled out with an ankle injury.

Roux was not named in Ireland’s initial Six Nations squad, but now seems to have edged ahead of provincial team-mate Ultan Dillane, who should be named among the replacements.

Toner’s absence has exacerbated the prior lock losses of Iain Henderson to a finger problem and Tadhg Beirne to a knee complaint.

