Rob Green completes Chelsea move

Chelsea have completed the signing of veteran goalkeeper Rob Green on a one-year deal.

The 38-year-old was released by Huddersfield at the end of last season and jumped at the chance of the move to Stamford Bridge.

It’s been a crazy few days but I am incredibly excited to have joined one of the biggest clubs in world football in @ChelseaFC . To have this opportunity at this stage of my career is something truly special, and I can’t wait to get started now. Thanks to everyone for the support — Robert Green (@Robert1Green) July 26, 2018

Green is unlikely to figure in the Premier League this season as he will start as third choice behind Thibaut Courtois and Willy Caballero.

Green told Chelsea’s official website: “It has been a whirlwind 24 hours.

“You are thinking about your career and where you want to go and you get a phone call like this, and it is a short conversation.

Rob Green has made a surprise move to Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It has been a pretty dramatic time for me and I can’t wait to get started. I am absolutely delighted and it is a thrill and an honour to be here.”

Green started his career with Norwich and played for the Canaries, West Ham and QPR in the top flight.

Rob Green brings a wealth of experience to Stamford Bridge (Lynne Cameron/PA)

He went on to join Leeds, with whom he marked his 600th league appearance, before moving on to Huddersfield last season.

In addition, Green was named in two England World Cup squads and has made 12 full international appearances for his country.

