Riyad Mahrez retirement statement a result of hacked Facebook account

A statement in which Leicester midfielder Riyad Mahrez seemingly announced his retirement from football was a result of his Facebook account being hacked, Press Association Sport understands.

The post appeared on Mahrez's official page late on Tuesday night, causing concern among some of the club's supporters.

However, the so-called 'announcement', which did not appear on the 27-year-old's Instagram or Twitter pages, did not come from the player and Leicester are working with Facebook to have the post removed.

The post said: "After the last consultation with many doctors, I've decided to stay away from football.

"As my time as a football player comes to an end I would like to say few words.

"I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city, you will be always in my heart."

On Saturday, Mahrez scored a superb free-kick deep into stoppage time to earn Leicester a 1-1 home draw with Bournemouth.

It was the Algerian's first goal since January's transfer saga over his protracted move to Manchester City, which saw the player stay away from the club for 10 days and miss matches against Everton and Swansea.

Mahrez is expected to be in the squad which travels to West Brom at the weekend.

