Riyad Mahrez joins list of English football’s biggest transfers

Riyad Mahrez was elevated into the top price bracket in British football when he completed his move to Manchester City on Tuesday evening.

His transfer for a reported £60million put him into exalted company. Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the men with whom he is rubbing shoulders.

Paul Pogba, Juventus to Manchester United, £89million

Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United from Juventus (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Manchester United smashed the British transfer record when they paid Juventus £89million to re-sign former player Pogba in August 2016, and although they have yet to see full value for their investment, the World Cup finalist is a genuine talent.

Romelu Lukaku, Everton to Manchester United, £75million

Romelu Lukaku left Everton for Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

A year later, United splashed the cash once again to land Belgium striker Lukaku, beating Chelsea to the signature of their former player following his heroics at Everton, who made a cool £47million on their investment of three years earlier.

Virgil van Dijk, Southampton to Liverpool, £75million

Virgil van Dijk has impressed for Liverpool (Dave Thompson/PA)

Liverpool had to hand over a world record fee for a defender to prise Van Dijk from Southampton’s grasp in January 2018 having admitted defeat in their attempts to sign him during the previous summer.

Riyad Mahrez, Leicester to Manchester City, £60million

The best things come to those who wait… 🕘#welcomeriyad to Manchester City! 💙 #mancity pic.twitter.com/lLjJZrz4J0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 10, 2018

Manchester City broke their club record to land Algeria international Mahrez following a lengthy pursuit which saw them pull the plug on a move in January after baulking at Leicester’s valuation.

Angel Di Maria, Real Madrid to Manchester United, £59.7million

Angel Di Maria failed to impress at United (John Walton/PA)

Argentina international Di Maria arrived at Old Trafford from Real in a then club-record deal in August 2014 with a big reputation, but departed for Paris St Germain having struggled to find his feet in the Premier League after a single season for a cut-price £44million.

