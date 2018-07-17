Riyad Mahrez and Joe Hart head on tour with Manchester City

Manchester City’s new record signing Riyad Mahrez, Joe Hart and France World Cup winner Benjamin Mendy have been included in the club’s squad for the summer tour to the United States.

Pep Guardiola’s squad departed on Tuesday and are scheduled to play Borussia Dortmund in Chicago, Liverpool in New York and Bayern Munich in Miami during the next 11 days.

Mahrez, 27, signed a five-year deal to complete his £60million switch from Leicester seven days ago, while former England goalkeeper Hart has spent the last two seasons on loan at Torino and West Ham after falling out of favour with Guardiola.

Our US Tour travelling squad in full! ⚽️🇺🇸 #mancity pic.twitter.com/DjXX9hKHfl — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 17, 2018

Defender Mendy, who made just one substitute appearance for France during their triumph at Russia 2018, and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva are the only members of Guardiola’s squad who featured in the World Cup to be included on the trip.

“Manchester City players and staff departed for the club’s summer tour of the US earlier (on Tuesday),” City confirmed on their official website.

Joe Hart has been out on loan for two years (Nick Potts/PA)

“Over the next 11 days, we will play Borussia Dortmund at Soldier Field in Chicago, Liverpool at New York’s MetLife Stadium and Bayern Munich in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.”

England quartet John Stones, Kyle Walker, Fabian Delph and Raheem Sterling are among those currently enjoying a break after their World Cup exploits.

- Press Association