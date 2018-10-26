Rival boss believes Frank Lampard has what it takes to manage at top level

Tony Pulis believes Frank Lampard possesses the drive to become one of the game's top managers.

Middlesbrough manager Pulis is plotting the downfall of Derby boss Lampard ahead of Saturday's meeting at the Riverside Stadium.

County are just two points behind second-placed Boro following impressive victories over high-flying rivals Sheffield United and West Brom.

"He was an outstanding player and an outstanding professional, if you look at the amount of games he played, the way he looked after himself," said Pulis on gazettelive.co.uk.

He made himself one of the best players in England and that's what he'll want to do in management.

"I have absolutely no doubt he'll want to manage at the top level and be successful and he'll do everything to ensure he gives it his best shot.

"I hope Frank's successful, I just hope he's not successful tomorrow."

- Press Association