Rising Ireland star Troy Parrott scores against Barcelona in Uefa Youth League

Ireland underage star Troy Parrott helped fire Tottenham past Barcelona in the Uefa Youth League yesterday.

The 16-year-old Dubliner set Spurs on their way in a 2-0 win over the Catalans which sees Spurs progress to the competition.

Spurs now join Barcelona in the knockout stages, although a stage earlier. The Londoners now go into the play-off round of the competition in February, where they’ll play for a place in the last 16 — only group winners progress to the last 16.

What a performance today, another goal also 👊 #COYS https://t.co/sJn46fFpAD — Troy Parrott (@troyparrott9) December 11, 2018

A fortnight ago Parrott scored a stunning goal in Tottenham’s 4-2 Uefa Youth League defeat to Inter Milan, and last weekend he was in Mauricio Pochettino’s senior first-team squad for the Premier League match against Leicester City.

Tottenham signed Troy Parrott to a pro-deal earlier this year and Pochettino has intimated he will make a first-team debut in the coming months.