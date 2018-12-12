Rising Ireland star Troy Parrott scores against Barcelona in Uefa Youth League

By Martin Claffey

Ireland underage star Troy Parrott helped fire Tottenham past Barcelona in the Uefa Youth League yesterday.

The 16-year-old Dubliner set Spurs on their way in a 2-0 win over the Catalans which sees Spurs progress to the competition.

Spurs now join Barcelona in the knockout stages, although a stage earlier. The Londoners now go into the play-off round of the competition in February, where they’ll play for a place in the last 16 — only group winners progress to the last 16.

A fortnight ago Parrott scored a stunning goal in Tottenham’s 4-2 Uefa Youth League defeat to Inter Milan, and last weekend he was in Mauricio Pochettino’s senior first-team squad for the Premier League match against Leicester City.

Tottenham signed Troy Parrott to a pro-deal earlier this year and Pochettino has intimated he will make a first-team debut in the coming months.

