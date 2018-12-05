RFU not ruling out Stuart Lancaster return
The English Rugby Football Union have not ruled out an approach to their former coach Stuart Lancaster.
Lancaster has done an impressive job with European and Pro 14 champions Leinster.
He was sacked when England failed to get out of the Group at the 2015 World Cup.
Interim CEO Nigel Melville says he will talk to everyone he feels could be suitable to succeed Eddie Jones as head coach after the World Cup.
