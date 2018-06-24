RFU chairman Andy Cosslett: We think Eddie Jones is still right man for England

Eddie Jones retains the Rugby Football Union’s support but chairman Andy Cosslett insists Twickenham would be willing to act by making a change at any point before next year’s World Cup if deemed necessary.

Cosslett has stopped short of guaranteeing Jones will remain England’s head coach by the time Japan 2019 arrives but has been encouraged by the victorious end to this month’s tour of South Africa.

The five-Test losing run that began in the NatWest 6 Nations and includes a series defeat by the Springboks concluded on Saturday with a 25-10 win in the third and final match at Newlands.

Jones faced the first calls for his removal after the series was surrendered in Bloemfontein last weekend, but Cosslett insists his success in leading England out of the post-2015 World Cup doldrums is still valued by the RFU.

Cosslett refuses to insure the Australian’s post from threat before Japan 2019, however.

“Things happen at the most inconvenient time – that’s what life does. There is no time limit and you make decisions on the basis of the evidence or information you have at any given moment,” Cosslett said.

“Hopefully we won’t have to face that and we will have a run through to the World Cup.

“We have shown a lot of confidence in Eddie and we think he is still the man, but we will see where it goes to from here in terms of the next few months.

“You’re asking for unconditional support but only my children get that. And even then not always!

“It’s not something you give because you’re under assessment the whole time. It’s just not what we do.

“Eddie has earned the right to make a strong case for the way ahead. We’ll listen to his review of the tour and it will be fascinating to hear what he’s got to say.

Eddie Jones was hired as England’s head coach in November 2015 (Paul Harding/PA)

“Eddie came to our union when it was at its lowest ebb after the World Cup. He grabbed it and took us on this extraordinary run.

“He has tremendous credit at the union for what he’s done. We’re very grateful to him for what he did at the time when we needed it most. We’ve had a reversal, which now hopefully we’ve sprung out of it.

“The win in Cape Town was great, it was important and fantastic for the team, for the squad and everyone involved, but you have to keep a sense of proportion about this.”

Meanwhile, Danny Cipriani has responded to a posting on social media in which former England fly-half Andy Goode questioned the reaction of Owen Farrell to his pinpoint kick that set-up Jonny May’s pivotal try in Cape Town.

Farrell appears to turn his back in disapproval after Cipriani hoists the 73rd-minute crossfield chip, prompting Goode to say it was “interesting” to see his “body language”.

“We are one team. Easily could have gone to long, we all had to stay in the moment!! No need Goodey,” Cipriani posted on Twitter.

