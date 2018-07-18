Retired centre Horne to be honoured with Twickenham clash

Back to Sport Home

Northampton will play Leicester at Twickenham in aid of Rob Horne, the RFU has announced.

The Australia international centre was forced to retire last season after suffering nerve damage which left his right arm paralysed during Saints’ victory over Tigers at Welford Road.

Horne, whose eight tries in 21 games last season saw him named the club’s player of the season, will now be honoured at the Gallagher Premiership match between the two sides on October 6.

It will be the first time the two rivals have met at Twickenham since the 2013 Premiership Final.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: UK, Rugbyu, Northampton, UK, Gallagher Premiership, Ron Horne, Rugby Union, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport