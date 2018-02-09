Republic of Ireland to play international friendly against USA

The Republic of Ireland will take on the United States in a 'Three' Friendly international on Saturday, June 2 at Aviva Stadium.

The game, which will be included in the 2017/18 FAI Season Ticket package along with the November 15 friendly at home to Northern Ireland, will be the 10th meeting between the two teams since their first encounter in 1924.

The United States, who are currently 25th in the FIFA World Rankings, last visited the Aviva Stadium in November 2014 where Martin O'Neill's came out on top 4-1.

The game will come five days after Ireland will have met France in Paris and acts as the final warm-up for the UEFA Nations League, which kicks off on September 6 away to Wales.

- Digital desk