Republic of Ireland rise in FIFA world rankings despite play-off loss

The Republic of Ireland are up one place to 31st in the new FIFA world rankings.

Martin O'Neill's side are on the rise, depite losing their last match - the World Cup qualification play-off against Denmark.

They overtake Egypt who are the biggest fallers in the latest rankings, down 13 places.

Northern Ireland, who also missed out in the play-offs, slip down to 26th.

World champions Germany remain top of the rankings, with Brazil second and Portugal third.

