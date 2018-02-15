Republic of Ireland rise in FIFA world rankings despite play-off loss
The Republic of Ireland are up one place to 31st in the new FIFA world rankings.
Martin O'Neill's side are on the rise, depite losing their last match - the World Cup qualification play-off against Denmark.
They overtake Egypt who are the biggest fallers in the latest rankings, down 13 places.
Northern Ireland, who also missed out in the play-offs, slip down to 26th.
World champions Germany remain top of the rankings, with Brazil second and Portugal third.
- Digital desk
