Reports claim Diarmuid Connolly could return for Dublin

Diarmuid Connolly could be back playing with Dublin this summer.

Reports claim the 31-year-old has been training with the county's High-Performance manager Bryan Cullen.

He is also believed to be back training with his club St Vincent's.

Connolly has not lined out for Jim Gavin's side since last year's League win over Mayo, but watched from the stands as Dublin defeated Galway on Saturday.

There are also reports in the Irish Daily Mirror that Jason Sherlock has left Gavin's backroom team.