Report: Maradona taken to hospital after Argentina victory
26/06/2018 - 22:33:00
It is being reported that Diego Maradona has been taken to hospital in Russia.
It comes after Argentina’s last-gasp 2-1 victory tonight over Nigeria at the World Cup.
Breaking: Paramedics called for Diego Maradona #ARG pic.twitter.com/Qqz856HjeC— indykaila News (@indykaila) June 26, 2018
The Independent in the UK said he was seen being helped from his seat at the St Petersburg Stadium, before collapsing into a chair there.
Diego Maradona was *pretty* sauced after Argentina's win. 👀#WorldCup— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 26, 2018
🎥: @SteveSpoilerpic.twitter.com/3XTLKSdtsV
Russian paramedics attended to the 57-year-old and he was taken to a local hospital shortly afterwards.
