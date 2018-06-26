Report: Maradona taken to hospital after Argentina victory

It is being reported that Diego Maradona has been taken to hospital in Russia.

It comes after Argentina’s last-gasp 2-1 victory tonight over Nigeria at the World Cup.

The Independent in the UK said he was seen being helped from his seat at the St Petersburg Stadium, before collapsing into a chair there.

Russian paramedics attended to the 57-year-old and he was taken to a local hospital shortly afterwards.

