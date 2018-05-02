Report links Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding to Sale Sharks

It is being reported that Paddy Jackson has agreed a deal to play for Sale Sharks.

It is believed that the Aviva Premiership club are also close to agreeing a deal with Stuart Olding, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

It is understood that their signings will not be confirmed by the club until the end of the season.

Paddy Jackson, from Oakleigh Park in Belfast, and Stuart Olding, from Ardenlee Street in the city, were acquited in March of raping the same woman at a house in south Belfast in June 2016.

The jury also acquitted Jackson of sexual assault.

The players had their Ulster and Ireland contracts revoked last month after a review into the players' future in the wake of their acquittal on the charges.

The Ulster Rugby and IRFU review has focused on a series of sexually explicit WhatsApp conversations revealed during the trial involving the players and their friends.