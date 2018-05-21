Rena Buckley announces retirement from inter-county scene

By Eoghan Cormican

Rena Buckley, winner of 18 All-Ireland medals, has announced her retirement from the inter-county scene.

A dual star for Cork since the early noughties, Buckley won 11 All-Ireland ladies football medals and seven camogie.

The Inniscarra native captained the ladies footballers to glory in 2012 and the camogie last year, the first person to ever captain their county to All-Ireland success in both codes.

She also won five camogie All-Stars and six in ladies football.

The 31-year old did not feature for the Cork footballers in 2017, focusing exclusively on camogie. She has now revealed she will not be involved in either code this year as she departs from the inter-county stage.

“Look, in every person's life, you only have a certain amount of time, there's limited hours you can give to what you want to do," Buckley told Independent.ie.

For a long number of years, I've given sport a huge chunk of my time. And I've arrived at the stage of my life now where I have other commitments, other things I want to do. And I have to make the choice.

"It's not like I want to travel the world, or make massive changes in my life. But I want the chance to give more of my time to the people in my life."