Refreshed Karius posts holiday video

Loris Karius’ Champions League final howlers for Liverpool look a world away as the German warmed up for the new season with a holiday in California.

The 25-year-old posted the slick-looking video of his trip on Instagram, and already a parody version of the clip with a ‘Baywatch’ backing track is being widely shared on social media.

The German suffered scathing criticism for his role in the Reds’ 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev in May, but it was later revealed he had sustained concussion.

🌴🏃🏼‍♂️ Hidden hills @paulripke A post shared by LORIS KARIUS (@lorisk21) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:34am PDT

Karius, who is set to play some part for Liverpool in their pre-season friendly against Chester on Saturday, has a huge social media following – with 1.9million followers on Instagram and 491,000 on Twitter.

Many still remain unconvinced by his suitability to be the club’s number one goalkeeper but manager Jurgen Klopp, having been unable to secure any of his identified targets like Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak or Roma’s Alisson for the right price, is ready to start the new campaign with the former Mainz man.

- Press Association