Referees appointed for Munster and Leinster's Champions Cup semi-finals

Dublin's JP Doyle will take charge of the Champions Cup semi-final between Munster and Racing 92 on April 22.

Jp Doyle. Pic: Inpho

The announcement was made by the EPCR today with Doyle having previously taken charge when the two side met in the competition's group stage last year.

The game in Thomond park saw Munster run out 14-7 winners, a scoreline they'll be hoping they can repeat.

Doyle is affiliated with the RFU having been a ref in the Aviva Premiership for over a decade.

French referee Romain Poite will be the man in the middle when Leinster take on the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium.

Romain Poite. Pic: Sportsfile

It has also been announced that the IRFU's John Lacey will take charge of the Challenge Cup semi-final between Cardiff Blues and Pau.

Leinster play the Scarlets on Saturday April 21 while Munster take on Racing in Bordeaux the following day.