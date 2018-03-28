Referee removed from Grand Slam-decider appointed for Ireland's next game

By Stephen Barry

The official who was removed from Ireland's Grand Slam decider after attending an England training session has been appointed for Ireland's next game.

Marius van der Westhuizen will take charge of Ireland's first Test on their summer tour to Australia.

The South African was removed from his role as an assistant referee for the St Patrick's Day clash at Twickenham having refereed an England training session four days before the game.

While not against the rules, the decision was taken by World Rugby to "avoid any additional unfair and unnecessary conjecture" from the "oversight".

He was replaced by Nigel Owens on the touchline for Ireland's Grand Slam-clinching 24-15 win.

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by Pascal Gauzere and Paul Williams for the June 9 Brisbane Test.

He will also be an assistant referee for the following two Tests, with Williams and Gauzere taking charge of the Melbourne and Sydney games respectively.