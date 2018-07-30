Red Bull’s Max Verstappen apologises for turning the air blue

Max Verstappen has issued an apology for his expletive-laden outburst during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Dutchman swore repeatedly in a broadcasted radio transmission after his Red Bull car broke down following an engine failure.

Told by his team to stop, a furious Verstappen yelled: “Can I not just keep going? I don’t care if this f****** engine blows up. What a f****** joke all the f****** time. Honestly.”

But in a statement to his Instagram account on Monday, the 20-year-old said: “Looking back on yesterday the disappointment is still there.

“However, I should not have used the words I did in the heat of the moment. Emotions were running high after a good start to the race.”

Verstappen’s failure followed only a week after team-mate Daniel Ricciardo retired in Germany with an engine problem.

Verstappen added: “These frustrations came for a reason after another unexpected engine failure which have been happening too often in the past few years.

It's a tough pill to swallow when your race ends early



Racing is EVERYTHING to these guys 💔#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/UsPNKEpmLu — Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2018

“We came to Budapest with high expectations and not being able to be competitive made it hard to swallow.”

Red Bull’s engine supplier Renault powered the Milton Keynes team to four consecutive driver and team championships between 2010 and 2013, but their relationship has drastically deteriorated in recent years.

Ahead of the French Grand Prix in June, Red Bull announced that they will be terminating their partnership with Renault to change to Honda engines next year.

I’m honestly very disappointed, just like the rest of the team and our fans. Valuable points are just thrown away. It’s frustrating to go into the summer break like this, but hopefully we will be back stronger #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/z7UWTJas9S — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 29, 2018

Boss Christian Horner described Verstappen’s retirement as “no surprise” before accusing Renault of providing his team with a below-par engine.

He said: “We pay multi-millions of pounds for these engines and for first class, or state-of-the-art products, and you can see it’s quite clearly some way below that.

“I’ll let Cyril [Abiteboul, Renault’s team boss] come up with the excuses afterwards.”

- Press Association