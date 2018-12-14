Record-breaking Shane Ryan claims bronze at World Championships

Irish swimmer Shane Ryan has won a bronze medal in the men's 50m backstroke final at the World Championships in China.

In doing so he set a new Irish record with a time of 22.76.

It is the third time in two days that Ryan has broken the Irish record, having previously done so in his heat and in the semi-final.

That 🥉from Shane Ryan is a first EVER Senior World Championship Medal for Ireland in Swimming! #FINAHangzhou2018 pic.twitter.com/4RTOnzK4Zc — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 14, 2018

Ryan placed third, finishing behind Evgeny Rylov of Russia and America's Ryan Murphy who recorded times of 22.58 and 22.63 respectively.

Last August, Ryan earned another bronze at the European Championships in which he had again broken the Irish senior record.