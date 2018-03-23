Record-breaking Jacob Stockdale named Six Nations Player of the Championship

Ireland star, Six Nations record breaker, Grand Slam winner and now Player of the Championship. It's been quite a year for Jacob Stockdale - and it's only March.

The Ulster winger has been announced as the NatWest Player of the Championship for 2018.

Stockdale scored seven tries in five games as he helped Ireland to just their third Grand Slam title, and won the public vote with a massive 32%.

Over the course of the Championship, Stockdale's seven tries proved to be a record as the most tries scored by a player in a single Six Nations Championship.

“It’s been a truly memorable few weeks, making my first NatWest 6 Nations appearance, winning the Championship then going on to complete the Grand Slam against England," said the 21-year-old.

Breaking the try-scoring record was the cherry on top! It’s an absolute honour to win the NatWest Player of the Championship, especially when you look at the amazing calibre of those shortlisted. Thank you to everyone who voted and for all the fans who gave us so much support throughout the Championship.

There were four Irish players out of six nominated for the individual honour, with all four topping the bill.

Scrum-half Conor Murray finished as runner-up to Stockdale, while Johnny Sexton and Keith Earls followed in third and fourth.

Matteo Minozzi of Italy and France captain Guilhem Guirado rounded off the list.

The results of the public vote are below

Jacob Stockdale - 25,114 (votes) - 32% (of the vote)Conor Murray - 14,278 - 18.2%Jonathan Sexton - 14,163 - 18%Keith Earls - 11,410 - 14.5%Matteo Minozzi - 10,394 - 13.2%Guilhem Guirado - 3,181 - 4.1%