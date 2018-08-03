Record-breaking displays from Irish swimmers at European Championships

By James O'Connor

Irish swimmers produce a record-breaking morning as they enjoy an impressive start to the LEN European Swimming and Diving Championships in Glasgow.

A file image of Shane Ryan. Picture: Inpho

First, Shane Ryan swam a European top time when he smashed his Irish Senior 50m Backstroke record, topping the preliminaries in 24.32 seconds.

The 24-year-old will take a centre lane in this evening’s second semi-final at 5.25 pm, and speaking after the race, he said, “I executed the race as I was supposed to, I was really happy with it, with the time, I had good competitors, I’ve just got to go back tonight and swim faster and just get in a lane for finals.”

Shane Ryan says Ireland are 'here to conquer' after he and Conor Ferguson made it through to this afternoon's 50m backstroke semi-finals at the European Championships. #RTESport pic.twitter.com/6Q5Z9UUmTe — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 3, 2018

18-year-old Conor Ferguson also secured a semi-final place in the 50m Backstroke. The National Centre Dublin swimmer broke his own Irish Junior Record to finish 4th in his heat and advance in 11th overall in 25.08.

The records continued to roll in when Darragh Greene took to the pool for the 100m Breaststroke heats. In a stacked field, Greene swam to a new Irish best of 1:00.20, advancing in 11th place with Olympic and World Champion Adam Peaty leading the field in 57.89.

Ireland’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay of Ryan, David Thompson, Jordan Sloan and Robbie Powell completed the morning with a third Irish Senior Record.

The quartet took almost two seconds off the 2017 record (3:19.39) with Powell taking them home in 3:17.55 to finish fourth in their heat and twelfth overall.

Results Day 1 Heats:

Men's 50m Backstroke: S Ryan, H 24.32 ISR; C Ferguson, H 25.08 IJR.

Men's 100m Breaststroke: D Greene, H 1:00.20 ISR; A Murphy 1:02.49.

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay: Ireland, H 3:17.55 ISR.