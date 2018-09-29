Record-breaker Rea clinches fourth successive world title

Jonathan Rea became the first rider to win four successive World Superbike championships following an emphatic victory at Magny-Cours.

The Northern Irishman has dominated in 2018 and recorded his 13th win from 21 races this season to draw level with Carl Fogarty at the top of the sport’s all-time titles list.

Kawasaki Racing Team rider Rea needed to outscore closest championship rival Chaz Davies by nine points in France, while conceding fewer than 12 points to third-place rider Michael van der Mark.

He did so in fine style during the opening race, securing the title with five races to spare on the same track where he was crowed world champion last season.

After starting in second place behind team-mate Tom Sykes, Rea moved to the front on the third turn of the second lap and gradually built a healthy gap to finish more than three seconds ahead of his fellow Kawasaki rider.

Barni Ducati’s Xavi Fores was third and Lorenzo Savadori (Milwaukee Aprilia) fourth, while Rea’s title rivals Davies (Aruba.it Racing Ducati) and Van der Mark (PATA Yamaha) were fifth and seventh respectively.

