'Really s***': Heartbreak as Irish cyclist gets cramp when contending for Giro d'Italia stage

By Stephen Barry

Irish cyclist Ryan Mullen suffered cramp with 10km to go as he battled to 13th place in today's stage of the Giro d'Italia.

Mullen (23), riding in his first Grand Tour, was hoping for a high finish in the 34km individual time trial.

However, he was struck by cramp in the final third of the race.

When you get cramp with 10k to go pic.twitter.com/Bv6IUbqSoa — Ryan Mullen (@ryanmullen9) May 22, 2018

"Doing a TT (time trial) on stage 16 was very interesting," he wrote on Twitter. "And by interesting I mean really shit."

He added: "Left it all out there today. Massive kudos to @Mads__Pedersen. We had a good little battle out there."

Sam Bennett, who has two stage wins to his name in this year's tour, finished 114th as he bides his time until the next sprint finish.

Simon Yates cleared a significant hurdle in his bid for Giro d’Italia glory as the English rider kept the leader’s pink jersey on Tuesday’s time trial, which was won by Australian Rohan Dennis.