Real should hold on to Bale, says Arbeloa

Alvaro Arbeloa has defended Gareth Bale amid media speculation Real Madrid will try to offload the Wales international this summer.

Reports in Spain claim that Bale has 'run out of credit' at the Bernabeu and that his time with the European champions is coming to an end.

Bale, who cost Madrid a then world-record £85million when he joined from Tottenham in 2013, has been plagued by injuries during his time in LaLiga and has only started one of Real's last four games.

The 28-year-old is unlikely to be short of suitors if he does leave Madrid, but Arbeloa believes his old club should be looking to keep hold of the speedy forward.

"I wouldn't sell Gareth Bale. I don't think he has run out of credit, or that he's in a bad moment," former Spain, Liverpool and Madrid defender Arbeloa said at a Mambo FC press event, as reported by the Spanish media.

"If I were (Madrid coach Zinedine) Zidane, I would try to make sure everyone is at the top of their game and would treat Gareth with all the care in the world.

"He has always had (fitness) problems that have not allowed him to have continuity.

"At the end of the day, we will need all our players for these coming months."

