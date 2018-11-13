Real Madrid put faith in Solari as Argentinian gets contract until 2021

Real Madrid have confirmed the appointment of Santiago Solari as their permanent manager following his successful spell in caretaker charge.

Solari oversaw four consecutive victories in all competitions, with 15 goals scored, as Real’s interim boss following the departure of Julen Lopetegui last month and has now been handed the reins full-time until June 2021.

Last season’s Champions League winners Real are four points behind leaders Barcelona in the LaLiga table.

Santiago Solari, @realmadrid first team head coach until June 30, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HfVsCbLo4A — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 13, 2018

A short statement on the club’s website read: “The board of directors of Real Madrid CF, which met today, 13 November 2018, has agreed to appoint Santiago Solari as first-team coach until 30 June 2021.”

Argentinian Solari made nearly 150 appearances for Real as a player in the early 2000s and returned to the club in 2013 as youth coach.

He moved on to take charge of the reserves in 2016 and his promotion to oversee the first team was assumed to be on a temporary basis, with more high-profile names in the frame. Victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday was Santiago Solari’s fourth in a row (Lalo R Villar/AP)

But Solari’s success, plus Spanish rules prohibiting a caretaker being in charge for longer than two weeks, has earned him a chance as permanent boss.

The 42-year-old held out hope he would be given the job from the start, saying after being appointed: “I’m going to go into things positively and do everything I can. It’s a great opportunity.

“In life in general and in this profession we are all just here passing through. Everything goes very quickly, the important thing is the day to day.”

- Press Association