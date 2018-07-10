Real Madrid confirm Ronaldo move to Juventus
Real Madrid have announced the transfer of Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has been agreed.
Reports from Italy claim that Juve have agreed a fee of €105m with the Spanish giants for the Portugal captain.
Since joining Real in 2009, Ronaldo has helped them win four Champions Leagues, becoming the competition's all-time leading scorer in the process.
The deal means Ronaldo has now been involved in the fifth- and eighth-most expensive transfers in football history.
