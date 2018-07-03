Real Madrid condemn reports of €310m bid for Neymar as 'outright false'

Real Madrid have denied reports that they are trying to sign Neymar from Paris Saint Germain.

The 26-year-old signed for €225m from Barcelona last summer.

Spanish TV station, TVE, claimed that Real had offered €310m for the striker.

Real Madrid released a statement last night to deny the reports saying: "The information issued tonight by TVE is outright false.

"Real Madrid has not made any kind of offer to PSG or the player."
