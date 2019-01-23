Real Madrid are motivated for Copa del Rey success, insists head coach Solari

Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari has stressed the Copa del Rey is a major objective for the club this season.

Solari’s side face LaLiga rivals Girona in the first leg of their quarter-final at the Bernabeu Stadium on Thursday.

Los Blancos, 10 points behind league leaders Barcelona, have reached the Champions League knockout stages but the Copa del Rey could be their best chance of silverware.

“I see the team as being really motivated and up for all of the competitions,” Solari told a press conference.

“I don’t see there as being any difference between the Copa del Rey and LaLiga games. Obviously in the Champions League, when the anthem sounds, that gets everyone fired up.”

Real produced arguably their best display of the season when beating high-flying Sevilla 2-0 at home on Saturday and Solari wants more of the same.

“We’ll have to try and reproduce what we did against Sevilla and how we have performed in some our previous games, like the matches against Celta, Viktoria Plzen and Roma and produce that solidity,” he said.

“We put in a strong all-round performance against Sevilla and now have to take that into this Copa del Rey tie.”

Karim Benzema played the full 90 minutes against Sevilla with a broken finger and Solari hinted the striker could be rested.

Castilla defender Javi Sanchez misses out through suspension, but Toni Kroos, Marcos Llorente and Mariano Diaz all returned to training this week and will be in contention.

Solari confirmed goalkeeper Keylor Navas will be monitored, while Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio are unlikely to feature as they close in on their returns from injury.

Girona, currently 12th in the table, have not won a league game this year, but knocked out Atletico Madrid in the previous round.

“We want to give our best to continue dreaming,” Girona boss Eusebio Sacristan told a press conference.

🗣️ Doumbia: "Classificar-nos per la Copa va ser un somni per tant hem de continuar treballlant per donar encara més".



🏆#RealMadridGirona #GironaFC #OrgullGironí pic.twitter.com/pRgNi0x9v2 — Girona FC (@GironaFC) January 21, 2019

“Real Madrid are in a very good moment. They are at a very big confidence level and are a powerful team, but we are ready to face them.

“Nothing impossible. Dreaming does not cost anything, but we have to be aware of the reality.

“Real are currently recovering positive feelings and this makes it much more difficult.”

Sacristan’s side will have two days to recover from their cup exploits at the Bernabeu before facing Barca at home this weekend.

