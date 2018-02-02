Rassie Erasmus tipped to replace Coetzee as South Africa coach

Rassie Erasmus has been tipped to take charge of the South Africa rugby team after Allister Coetzee left his position as coach today.

Former Munster Rugby coach is currently director of rugby at the Springboks after departing Munster in December.

Coetzee took up the role in April 2016 but his team were beaten by Ireland on home soil in his first game in charge while landmark losses to Argentina and Italy have also occurred during his tenure.

South Africa Rugby aims to have his successor in place before the end of this month.

BREAKING: SA Rugby had reached an agreement with Allister Coetzee to part ways with immediate effect. The Rugby Department of SA Rugby will manage the responsibilities of the Bok coach until the coaching and management group for 2018 is confirmed later this month. — South African Rugby (@Springboks) February 2, 2018

South Africa Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said on the governing body's website: "First and foremost we had to assess what is in the best interests of the Springboks.

"We'd like to thank Allister for his passion and dedication to the Springbok cause and wish him every success in his next role."

Coetzee added: "I have always held Springbok rugby dear to my heart and will continue to do so and for that reason I think now is the time the team and me strike out in new directions.

"I wish Springbok rugby every success in the future - as I have always done."

- PA and Digital desk