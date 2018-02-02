Rassie Erasmus tipped for Springboks job after Allister Coetzee sacked

Allister Coetzee has left his position as coach of South Africa, the Springboks have announced.

Coetzee took up the role in April 2016 but the Springboks were beaten by Ireland on home soil in his first game in charge while landmark losses to Argentina and Italy have also occurred during his tenure.

Rassie Erasmus

South Africa Rugby aims to have his successor in place before the end of this month.

Rassie Erasmus is hotly tipped to take on the role having joined South African Rugby as their director of rugby following his departure from Munster last December.

South Africa Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said on the governing body's website: "First and foremost we had to assess what is in the best interests of the Springboks.

"We'd like to thank Allister for his passion and dedication to the Springbok cause and wish him every success in his next role."

Coetzee added: "I have always held Springbok rugby dear to my heart and will continue to do so and for that reason I think now is the time the team and me strike out in new directions. I wish Springbok rugby every success in the future - as I have always done."

[b]Digital desk[/b]