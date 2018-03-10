Rashford on the double as Man United see off Liverpool

Manchester United 2 - Liverpool 1

Marcus Rashford's early double lifted Manchester United to a 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool.

The England striker's two neat finishes within the first 25 minutes - on his first start since Boxing Day - put Jose Mourinho's side in control at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly's own goal midway through the second period gave Jurgen Klopp's visitors hope, but there was no way back as United pulled five points clear of their north-west rivals in the battle for second place.

Picture: PA

More to follow...