Rangers pair Wallace and Miller facing disciplinary action

Experienced Rangers pair Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller are facing disciplinary action following the fallout to their Hampden thrashing by Celtic, Press Association Sport reports.

Neither played in the 4-0 William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final but it is believed they were involved in a heated post-match analysis of the performance and manager Graeme Murty's approach.

Kenny Miller.

Both could face action today following meetings at Ibrox.

WATCH: Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller leave Ibrox after talks over their Rangers futures. pic.twitter.com/1bjkfYx7T6 — STV Sport (@STVSport) April 17, 2018

Murty stated after the game that the dressing room was "emotional" after Sunday's game.

"There was anger, frustration, all the sorts of emotion you would expect from a changing room that has just gone through that," he added.

"There should be frustration and anger, it is just about turning that into positives and energy to power you through to the end of the season, rather than allow it to be disruptive."

Miller, 38, is in the final weeks of his contract and was an unused substitute on Sunday while club captain Wallace was not in the squad. He has not played since September but has been closing in on a comeback following groin surgery.

Miller's Rangers career looks to be over but Wallace has a year left on his contract.

There were more signs of internal strife at Hampden with both Andy Halliday and Daniel Candeias reacting angrily after being substituted, before Alfredo Morelos and Greg Docherty were seen shouting at each other as they left the pitch.

Murty only has a deal as Rangers boss until the summer and was given little reassurance he would be kept on in a statement to fans by chairman Dave King last week.

- Digital Desk and Press Association