Rangers announce resignation of directors

Rangers have announced that directors Paul Murray and Barry Scott have resigned.

Murray previously sat on the club's board before its liquidation crisis in 2012.

He returned as a director of the Rangers International Football Club PLC when Dave King wrestled power back from the previous Mike Ashley-backed regime then in charge three years later. Scott only joined the board last December.

Rangers said in a statement: "Paul has been a director since March 2015 and played an important role at that time in helping oust the previous board and restore the club to the hands of those who have its best interests at heart.

"Paul has served with distinction as a director since that time and all at Rangers are very grateful for his efforts. We look forward to welcoming him again as a supporter.

"Barry joined the board more recently and his enthusiasm and drive were welcome. The board knows it will continue to enjoy his support and appreciates the commitment he has shown to the club."

PA