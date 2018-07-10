Rangers and Sports Direct in court clash over kit sales

Bosses at Rangers are embroiled in a High Court row in England with Sports Direct and Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.

The dispute centres on a deal through which a company within the Sports Direct group sells replica kit and other branded products.

A judge is analysing the latest stage of the dispute at a High Court hearing in London.

Bosses at Rangers want a new kit deal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Justice Phillips has heard that SDI Retail Services management want to stop bosses at the Glasgow club entering into a new deal with a “third party”.

SDI bosses say a contract clause means they should have a chance to match any new offer.

Earlier this month, a judge made a holding order temporarily barring bosses at Rangers from signing a new deal.

Mr Justice Phillips is hearing arguments, from lawyers representing both sides, about whether that order should be extended.

- Press Association