Raikkonen to leave Ferrari for Sauber at end of season

Former Formula 1 world champion Kimi Raikkonen will join Sauber after leaving Ferrari at the end of the 2018 season.

Raikkonen revealed he had signed a two-year deal with Sauber after Ferrari announced his departure in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“Guess who’s back?!,” Raikkonen said on his Instagram account.

“Next two years with @sauberf1teamahead! Feels extremely good to go back where it all began!”

Ferrari had earlier announced the departure of the 2007 F1 champion on their official website.

“During these years, Kimi’s contribution to the team, both as a driver and on account of his human qualities, has been fundamental,” said the Ferrari statement.

“He played a decisive role in the team’s growth and was, at the same time, always a great team player.

“As a world champion for Scuderia Ferrari, he will always be part of the team’s history and family.

“We thank Kimi for all of this and wish him and his family a prosperous future.”

The 38-year-old Finn began his F1 career at Sauber in 2001 before joining McLaren Mercedes the following year.

He finished world championship runner-up in 2003 and 2005 before winning the title at Ferrari in 2007.

Raikkonen left the sport after the 2009 season, but returned to Ferrari in 2013 after a short spell at Lotus.

- Press Association