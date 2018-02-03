Raheem Sterling’s miss of the season contender had fans going mental on social media

Johann Berg Gudmundsson struck a late equaliser as Burnley grabbed a 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Turf Moor – leaving the Premier League leaders ruing missed chances.

One missed chance in particular stands out – Raheem Sterling spurned a gilt-edged chance to put the game beyond doubt, firing the ball wide despite being just a couple of yards from the centre of an open goal.

To say he looked dejected would be an understatement.

As usually happens when such misses occur, fans have started to speculate and discuss just how poor it was.

Some thought it was the miss of the season.

Sterling missed from 3 yards! Miss of the season that! — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) February 3, 2018

Some just couldn’t work out how it didn’t go in.

😧 Trying to work out how an unmarked Raheem Sterling somehow missed from 3 yards out...#MCFC#BURMCI pic.twitter.com/XTFZQyJEy6 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) February 3, 2018

Others started the classic discussion of who would have put the goal in the net.

Amongst the plethora of unprofessional footballers saying they could have scored it themselves, this bloke reckons his late grandmother would have managed it.

My gran could have scored that Sterling chance and she's dead — 🅱️ (@ThatchersElbow) February 3, 2018

While this guy touted the finishing ability of Brian Blessed’s flatulence.

Just seen that Raheem Sterling miss...



...to quote Brian Blessed, 'I could've farted that in!' — Ryan Burrows (@RyanLukeBurrows) February 3, 2018

All in all though, it’s pretty clear Sterling doesn’t need to be told he should have scored.

Sterling has 14 Premier League goals this season though, and many reckon he will be back on form soon.

Not a good day for him but Sterling is having the season of his life and is a main reason they're running away with title. He'll bounce straight back — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) February 3, 2018

Keep your head up Raheem.