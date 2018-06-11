Rafael Nadal to weigh up 'drastic change' from clay to grass after French Open glory

Rafael Nadal is weighing up his options ahead of Wimbledon following his latest French Open triumph.

The Spaniard claimed his 11th Roland Garros title with a 6-4 6-3 6-2 victory over Austria’s Dominic Thiem on Sunday.

But the transition from clay to grass has caused Nadal problems in the past, with injuries hampering his recent Wimbledon campaigns.

“Since the first time that I came here until today is a love story with this event.”



The 32-year-old, still world number one following his Paris success, is scheduled to play in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen’s Club, which begins next week.

However, he said: “I’ve had long and mentally tough clay-court season because I played almost all the matches possible after coming from an injury. So was a demanding two months for me.

“Now I have to come back to speak with my team and decide what’s better for my body. That’s the main thing, always.

“I would love to be playing in as many places as possible, but you understand I need to check how I feel in the next couple of days.

“It’s a drastic change from clay to grass. And I did it in the past when I was much younger, quicker, because I played back to back.

“But it’s time to check how I feel in the next couple of days.”

Sunday’s victory took Nadal’s grand slam total to 17, three behind Roger Federer.

The 36-year-old Swiss star is likely to be favourite to add to his tally at Wimbledon, and Nadal insists he is not concerned about overhauling his great rival.

He added: “You can’t be frustrated always if somebody has more money than you, if somebody has a bigger house than you, if somebody has more grand slams than you. You can’t live with that feeling. You have to do it your way.

“Of course I would love to have 20 like Roger in the future, or even more, but being honest, it is something that is not in my mind.

“What is in my mind now is I won a very important title for me. I added one more grand slam – 17 is an amazing number.

“I feel very lucky with all of the things that have happened to me. I am enjoying the moment.”

- Press Association