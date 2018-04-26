Rafael Nadal remains on course for another title in Barcelona

Rafael Nadal remained on course for an 11th Barcelona Open title as he swept into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-3 win over Spanish compatriot Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.

The world number one extended his record to 40 consecutive sets won on clay with his comprehensive win, which included a streak of nine straight games.

In the last eight Nadal will face qualifier Martin Klizan, who continued his good run in the tournament by beating another Spaniard, Feliciano Lopez, 6-1 6-4.

Second seed Grigor Dimitrov saved two match points to book his place in the quarter-finals with a 7-5 3-6 7-6 (10/8) win over Malek Jaziri of Tunisia.

Dimitrov was forced to hold his nerve in the deciding tie-break against the world number 88, to whom he had already lost previously this year in Dubai.

Next up for the Bulgarian is fifth seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who was also pushed to the brink before beating Adrian Mannarino of France 6-2 4-6 7-6 (8/6).

Third seed Dominic Thiem saw off lucky loser Jozek Kovalik 7-6 (7/5) 6-2 and will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, who beat 10th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The final quarter-final will be between Belgium's David Goffin and Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat Karen Khachanov and Pablo Andujar respectively.

Top seed Lucas Pouille was knocked out of the Hungarian Open at the second-round stage by Australian world number 94 John Millman, who secured a 6-3 6-4 success.

There were also wins for Andreas Seppi, Nikoloz Basilashvili and lucky loser Yannick Maden.