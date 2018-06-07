Rafael Nadal rattled by Diego Schwartzman before rain reprieve in Paris

Rafael Nadal finds himself in a spot of bother as he resumes his bid for an 11th French Open title on Thursday.

The reigning champion and hot favourite looked in danger of suffering a shock defeat when he fell a set and a break down to 11th seed Diego Schwartzman.

It was the first set Nadal had lost in his last 38 consecutive sets, stretching over three French Open campaigns – meaning Bjorn Borg’s record of 41 straight sets won remained intact.

Rain ☔️ in Paris, match postponed. Back at the hotel and time to regroup a bit for tomorrow #weknewitwastough



De vuelta en el hotel y ya con el pensamiento en el partido mañana. A descansar y mañana más. pic.twitter.com/AEuh3hn77m — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 6, 2018

A rain interruption saved the Spaniard, however, and when they briefly resumed Nadal broke back to level the second set.

A hold and a break later he was serving to level the match, but at 5-3 and 30-15 the heavens opened again and they were forced off once more, this time for good.

The mutiny may have not been crushed entirely but Nadal had certainly slowed it down.

But the world number one will know he still has plenty of work to do against a tricky opponent and the first to lay a glove on him in Paris this year.

[11] @dieschwartzman wins opening set 6-4 vs [1] @RafaelNadal @rolandgarros. Nadal's streak of 37 consecutive completed sets won #RolandGarros comes to an end. Last time #Nadal lost a #RG set came to #Djokovic in 2015 QF. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 6, 2018

In the second quarter-final Marin Cilic and Juan Martin Del Potro were locked together at 5-5 in a first-set tie-break.

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza will face world number one Simona Halep in a heavyweight women’s semi-final.

Muguruza ended Maria Sharapova’s campaign in a ruthless display, triumphing 6-2 6-1.

However, the Spaniard played down her fine form, saying: “I don’t feel I’m the favourite, because she’s played better than I have this year.

Schedule for Thursday June 7th / Programme pour le jeudi 7 juin



Court Philippe Chatrier :

✔ Le retour de Rafael Nadal contre Diego Schwartzman

✔ Les1/2 finales du tableau féminin #RG18 pic.twitter.com/N3gdT6EJ5W — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2018

“She loves clay. She loves Roland Garros. She’s shown it. It’s a great match. It’s a great semi-final. I’m motivated, and that’s it.”

Halep, who won a three-setter against Angelique Kerber, said: “I like this place, so I feel good. I feel cool.

“I’m expecting a tough one, but I’m expecting also to give everything I have again to take my chance.”

American duo Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys face each other in the second semi-final.

- Press Association