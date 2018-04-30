Racing 92 lose captain Machenaud ahead of Champions Cup final

Racing 92 have been dealt a huge blow ahead of next month's Champions Cup Final against Leinster.

It has been confirmed that their captain Maxime Machenaud will miss the Bilbao decider after suffering knee ligament damage in their weekend win over Bordeaux.

The scrum-half will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Writing on his Instagram, Machenaud said that he was very sad to announce that his season was over but that he would come back even stronger.

He wished his teammates well telling them to "go get this star".

He was instrumental in Racing's victory over Munster in the semi-final of the Champions Cup, scoring 17-points for his side.

The French international has been shortlisted for the European Player of the Year.

Digital Desk