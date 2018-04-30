Racing 92 lose captain Machenaud ahead of Champions Cup final
30/04/2018 - 07:36:00Back to Rugby Sport Home
Racing 92 have been dealt a huge blow ahead of next month's Champions Cup Final against Leinster.
It has been confirmed that their captain Maxime Machenaud will miss the Bilbao decider after suffering knee ligament damage in their weekend win over Bordeaux.
The scrum-half will be sidelined for the rest of the season.
Très triste d'avoir à vous annoncer que la saison se termine pour moi. Victime d'une rupture totale des ligaments croisés, je vais devoir rester éloigné des terrains quelques temps. Je sais que je suis très bien entouré, ma famille et mes amis sauront m'épauler au mieux. Je ne lâcherai mon rêve de gosse pour rien au monde et je reviendrai + fort pour atteindre mon objectif ultime de 2019. 👊🏼 Toujours le premier supporter de mes frères du @racing92 pour aller chercher cette étoile et finir la saison comme il se doit ! 💪🏼⭐️ 🔵⚪️
Writing on his Instagram, Machenaud said that he was very sad to announce that his season was over but that he would come back even stronger.
He wished his teammates well telling them to "go get this star".
He was instrumental in Racing's victory over Munster in the semi-final of the Champions Cup, scoring 17-points for his side.
The French international has been shortlisted for the European Player of the Year.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here