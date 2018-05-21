Quick-witted Cabinteely forward bamboozles Galway keeper for bizarre goal

By Stephen Barry

Sometimes goals are the product of power and pace, or skill and technique, or even dumb luck.

Cabinteely, however, found a way to score through pure quick-witted, laws-of-the-game knowledge.

The Airtricity League of Ireland First Division side were trailing 2-0 at home to Galway United in the closing stages yesterday when they conjured up a goal out of nothing.

Galway goalie Tadhg Ryan was running down the clock before picking up the ball, as he was challenged by a Cabinteely opponent. He dropped the ball to complain to the referee only to pick it up again, at which point the quick-thinking Luke Clucas stepped in.

He raced in to grab the ball off of the unknowing Ryan and tap a quick free-kick across to Keith Dalton for the simplest of tap-ins.

Happily for Ryan, Galway held on for the victory and he was named as man-of-the-match in one report.

Thanks to Galway United TV for the footage. Get more highlights on their Facebook and Twitter pages.

