Provinces begin to welcome back Ireland stars for Pro14 clashes

Ulster have welcomed back two of their Irish stars to the team for their Pro14 game against Cardiff Blues in Wales.

Jacob Stockdale, fresh from being named the Six Nations Player of the Championship and Iain Henderson both start for the Northern Province.

📢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT

Here is your Ulster team for tomorrow afternoon's clash versus Cardiff Blues... pic.twitter.com/HhbL6xlJv7 — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 23, 2018

Leinster have also called on a number of Grand Slam champions with Joey Carbury set to line out wearing number 15.

Leinster boasts a Championship winning front row with Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter all starting against Ospreys. Jordi Murphy also makes a quick return from Ireland duty to start in the back-row.

WATCH: Internationals return for tomorrow's #GUINNESSPRO14 match against @ospreys at the Liberty Stadium. #OSPvLEI



Take a look at the 23-man squad to represent Leinster 👇 pic.twitter.com/GuujFSDKgd — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) March 23, 2018

Munster, meanwhile, have made six changes and welcomed back flanker Tommy O'Donnell from injury.

Ian Keatley and John Ryan have returned from the national set-up and will both start in the Thomond Park clash against Scarlets.

📣 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



Here is your Munster side for tomorrow evening's big Guinness PRO14 clash against reigning champions Scarlets at @ThomondStadium (5.30pm).



See full team details here | https://t.co/BTwn3IhuzP#MUNvSCA #SUAF pic.twitter.com/CRWAokvpVP — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) March 23, 2018

Quinn Roux returns for Connacht in their game against Edinburgh tonight while they also have Eoin McKeon back fit after being injured since November.

[social=twitter]https://twitter.com/connachtrugby/status/976789789751042049[/sociall]