Proposed football rule changes to be discussed by Council finalised

Back to Sport Home

The proposed football rule changes to be discussed by Central Council this weekend have been finalised.

As previously reported, the proposed alteration to the kick-out rule has been changed to see all kick outs taken from the 20-metre line needing to clear the 45.

A sin-bin period of ten minutes to be introduced for players receiving a black card.

READ MORE: Seamus Coleman donates €3,000 to 26-year-old in need of scoliosis operation

There will be a limit of three consecutive handpasses

All sideline kicks must be played forward, unless inside the opposition 20-metre line

And the application of the mark is to be extended for a clean catch from play inside the 45

Central Council will decide which rules will be trialled in the provincial pre-season competitions and the 2019 Allianz Leagues.

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

GAAFootball

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport