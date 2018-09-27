Promotion/relegation play-off schedule confirmed for SSE Airtricity League

The SSE Airtricity League promotion/relegation play-off series schedule has been confirmed.

Following the conclusion of the First Division season, Finn Harps, Shelbourne and Drogheda United confirmed their play-off spot with UCD crowned First Division Champions.

Shelbourne and Drogheda United, who finished third and fourth respectively in the First Division, will face each other in the first play-off over two legs.

The winner of that tie will then go on to face Finn Harps, who finished second in the First Division, before the winner of that two-legged tie faces the ninth-placed Premier Division side.

Drogheda United will host Shelbourne on Friday, October 5, with kick-off at 7.45pm, at United Park before the second leg at Tolka Park on Monday, October 8, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

The winner of that tie will then host Finn Harps on Friday, October 12, with kick-off at 7.45pm, before the second leg on Friday, October 19 at Finn Park, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

The promotion/relegation play-off final will take place over two legs, with the first leg on Monday, October 29 and the second leg on Friday, November 2, with the winner set to secure a Premier Division spot for the 2019 season.

SSE Airtricity League - First Division Promotion/Relegation Play-off Series Schedule October 5: Drogheda United v Shelbourne, United Park, 7.45pm

October 8: Shelbourne v Drogheda United, Tolka Park, 7.45pm

October 12: Shelbourne/Drogheda United v Finn Harps, TBC, 7.45pm

October 19: Finn Harps v Shelbourne/Drogheda United, Finn Park, 7.45pm

SSE Airtricity League - Promotion/Relegation Play-off Final October 29: Winner of First Division Play-off series v ninth-placed Premier Division Club, TBC

November 2: Ninth-placed Premier Division Club v Winner of First Division Play-off series, TBC

Digital Desk