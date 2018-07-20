Profits almost top €6m at Brian O'Driscoll firm; Amy Huberman’s company also enjoys stellar year

By Gordon Deegan

Accumulated profits at the main firm owned by rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll last year almost topped the €6m mark.

In another stellar year for Ireland’s most capped and best ever rugby player, O’Driscoll’s ODM & Promotions Ltd enjoyed profits of €880,913 - or €16,940 per week.

The profits represent a 20% increase on the €731,896 profit recorded by the firm in 2016.

The profits of 2017 and 2016 follow profits of €784,173 at the O'Driscoll's ODM firm in 2015.

At the end of August last, accumulated profits at O’Driscoll’s firm totalled €5.954m - up from €5.14m a year previous.

During the 12 months, the cash pile at O’Driscoll’s ODM firm increased by €977,098 going from €2.24m to €3.2m. The firm was also owed €803,979 at the end of August.

Corporate favourite, O’Driscoll earns his income through his link up with the likes of accountancy giant EY and he carried out work with the firm during last year’s Lions tour to New Zealand, while he is also employed as a Senior Adviser to New York-based global advisory firm Teneo Sports.

O’Driscoll also generates income from corporate speaking and rugby punditry for Newstalk here and BT Sport in the UK.

In the year under review, O’Driscoll disposed of his shareholding in top sports and entertainment agency Ikon Talent.

O’Driscoll’s investments also include a joint venture with tech entrepreneur Ray Nolan where the two are overseeing the growth of the Ultimate Rugby App and website.

During the year, the value of the O’Driscoll’s ODM and Promotions Ltd's investments declined from €2.2m to €2.06m following his disposal of his shareholding in Ikon Talent.

O’Driscoll didn’t take any directors’ salary out of the firm last year but the company did pay out a dividend of €70,677. Staff costs at the company last year totalled €64,699.

O’Driscoll is one half of Ireland’s unofficial ‘Golden Couple’ and O'Driscoll's wife Amy Huberman’s firm enjoyed a very successful year in 2017 with her ASM Entertainment Ltd enjoying profits of €182,165.

Boosted by the author and actor’s lead role in RTE’s ratings winner 'Striking Out' the profit of €182,165 represents a 36% increase on the profits of €133,871 enjoyed by the firm in 2016.

In accounts filed on the same day at the Companies Office as ODM and Promotions Ltd, they show that at the end of August last Huberman’s ASM Entertainment Ltd was sitting on accumulated profits of €380,573.

The company’s cash pile increased by just over €100,000 during the year going from €257,299 to €358,166 during the year.

The couple earlier this year secured planning permission to revamp their dream home on Palmerston Rd in Rathmines after a long planning battle with their next-door neighbours that went before An Bord Pleanala.

Away from the business world, O’Driscoll carries out charity work on specific fundraising project on behalf of the ISPCC and Temple Street Children’s University Hospital.

O’Driscoll ended his decorated playing career with Ireland and Leinster in 2014 and the ODM & Promotions Ltd’s only other director is O’Driscoll’s father, Frank who has helped guide his son’s career off the pitch to great effect.

O'Driscoll, then aged 22, established the firm in 2001 as part of his bid to capitalise on being the most marketable Irish player of the modern rugby era.