Pro14 team news: Ireland internationals included on the bench after Italy run-out

Irish internationals Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux have been named on the Connacht bench for tomorrow's Pro 14 match against Zebre at the Sportsground.

Prop Finlay Bealham returns from a knee injury to make his 100th appearance for the province.

"To be in that bracket of players that have reached the 100 appearance milestone is something I’m really honoured to be a part of," said Bealham.

"To walk out there for the hundredth time in front of a Sportsground crowd in the great atmosphere they always create is something I’m really looking forward to."

With Tiernan O’Halloran sidelined with a hamstring injury, Darragh Leader comes in at full back.

Connacht: (15-9) Darragh Leader, Cian Kelleher, Eoin Griffin, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Craig Ronaldson, Caolin Blade, (1-8) Denis Coulson, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, Naulia Dawai, Sean O’Brien (Capt).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Peter McCabe, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, John Muldoon, Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty, Pita Ahki.

Tommy Bowe returns as one of four changes to the Ulster team for their vital match against Edinburgh in Belfast.

Louis Ludik, Bowe and Jean Deysel replace the injured Charles Piutau, Rob Lyttle and Sean Reidy, while Rob Herring is released from Ireland duty to start at hooker.

Ulster: (15-9) L Ludik; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, T Bowe; J McPhillips, J Cooney; (1-8) A Warwick, R Herring, W Herbst, A O'Connor (Captain), K Treadwell, M Rea, N Timoney, J Deysel;

Replacements: J Andrew, K McCall, R Ah You, M Dalton, C Henry, J Stewart, D Cave, D Busby.

- Digital desk