PRO14 fixtures revealed for new season

Champions Leinster will begin the new Guinness PRO14 season by tackling Cardiff Blues in the Welsh capital on Friday, August 31.

Organisers have announced fixtures for the first 17 rounds of league action, which sees two seven-team conferences unchanged from last term.

Leinster line up in Conference B, along with the likes of last season's European Champions Cup semi-finalists the Scarlets, with the Welsh region's opener being a September 1 appointment with Ulster in Belfast.

The same day will see Munster play host to the Cheetahs as the South African side launches its second PRO14 campaign.

The Andy Friend era at Connacht will begin with the visit of Glasgow to the Sportsground on Saturday, September 1.

The first round of inter-pro fixtures come in round five, with Connacht playing host to Leinster on Saturday, September 29.

Ulster will visit Munster at Thomond Park on the same evening.

New Munster out-half Joey Carbery will return to Dublin the following week with the Leinster-Munster derby scheduled before the start of the Champions Cup.

Guinness PRO14 Fixtures for the 2018/19 Championship Season

(All fixtures are subject to change)

ROUND 1

Friday, August 31 (all kick-off times are local)

​19:35 Cardiff Blues v Leinster Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport 1

​19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport 2

Saturday, September 1

​

15:00 Connacht Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, The Sportsground

Live on TG4, eir sport 1 & Premier Sports

​17:15 Ulster Rugby v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports, S4C & eir sport 2

​17:15 Munster Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs (venue TBC)

Live on eir sport 2, Premier Sports & Super Sport

19:35 Dragons v Benetton Rugby, Rodney Parade

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport 2

​20:35 Zebre Rugby Club v Southern Kings, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Free Sports, Super Sport & eir sport 1

Broadcast channels from Round 2 will be confirmed in due course

ROUND 2

Friday, September 7 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Munster Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Saturday, September 8 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Dragons v Southern Kings, Rodney Parade

Live on Premier Sports, Super Sport & eir sport

17:15 Connacht Rugby v Zebre Rugby Club, The Sportsground

Live on TG4 & Premier Sports

17:30 Ospreys Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, Liberty Stadium

Live on S4C, Premier Sports, Super Sport & eir sport

19:35 Scarlets v Leinster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

Live on Premier Sports, eir sport & TG4

20:35 Benetton Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Monigo

Live on Free Sports

​

ROUND 3

Friday, September 14 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Connacht Rugby, BT Murrayfield

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Munster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, Irish Independent Park

Live on eir sport, Premier Sports & TG4

Saturday, September 15 (all kick-off times are local)

17:15 Scarlets v Benetton Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

Live on S4C, Premier Sports & eir sport

17:15 Leinster Rugby v Dragons, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport, Premier Sports & TG4

19:30 Toyota Cheetahs v Glasgow Warriors, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Free Sports & eir sport

20:35 Zebre Rugby Club v Cardiff Blues, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Sunday, September 16 (all kick-off times are local)

14:15 Southern Kings v Ulster Rugby (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium)

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sports & eir sport

ROUND 4

Friday, September 21 (all kick-off times are local)

19:15 Toyota Cheetahs v Ulster Rugby, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport & Premier Sports

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Munster Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Premier Sports, eir sport & TG4

Saturday, September 22 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Southern Kings v Glasgow Warriors, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sports, Free Sports & eir sport

17:15 Connacht Rugby v Scarlets, The Sportsground

Live on TG4 & Premier Sports

17:15 Dragons v Zebre Rugby Club, Rodney Parade

Live on S4C, Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Leinster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport & Premier Sports

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Benetton Rugby, Liberty Stadium

Premier Sports & eir sport

ROUND 5

Friday, September 28 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Toyota Cheetahs, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Super Sport & Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Benetton Rugby, BT Murrayfield

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Saturday, September 29 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Zebre Rugby Club v Ospreys Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

17:15 Connacht Rugby v Leinster Rugby

Live TG4, eir sport & Premier Sports

18:30 Scarlets v Southern Kings

Live on S4C, Super Sport, Premier Sport and eir sport

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Dragons

Live on Free Sports

19:35 Munster Rugby v Ulster Rugby

Live on eir sport and Premier Sports

ROUND 6

Friday, October 5 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, BT Murrayfield

Live on Free Sports & Super Sport

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Zebre Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

Live on Premier Sports

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Saturday, October 6 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Scarlets v Ospreys Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

17:15 Dragons v Cardiff Blues, Rodney Parade

Live on Premier Sports and eir sport

18:00 Leinster Rugby v Munster Rugby, Aviva Stadium

Live on eir sport and Premier Sports

20:00 Benetton Rugby v Southern Kings, Stadio Monigo

Live on Free Sports & Super Sport

ROUND 7

Friday, October 26 (all kick-off times are local)

19:00 Southern Kings v Scarlets, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sports & eir sport

19:55 Ulster Rugby v Dragons, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

20:00 Zebre v Edinburgh Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Free Sports

Saturday, October 27 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Benetton Rugby v Leinster Rugby, Stadio Monigo

Live on eir sport & Premier Sports

17:15 Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Thomond Park

Live on eir sport & Premier Sports

19:15 Toyota Cheetahs v Cardiff Blues, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport, S4C & Premier

October 26/27/28

TBC Ospreys v Connacht, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & TG4

ROUND 8

Friday, November 2 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Scarlets, BT Murrayfield

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Saturday, November 3 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Benetton Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Stadio Monigo

Live on Premier Sports

17:15 Connacht Rugby v Dragons, Sportsground

Live on TG4, S4C & Premier Sports

Sunday, November 4 (all kick-off times are local)

14:45 Cardiff Blues v Zebre, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Free Sports, Premier Sports & eir sport

14:45 Southern Kings v Leinster Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sports & eir sport

16:45 Toyota Cheetahs v Munster Rugby, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport, eir sport & Premier Sports

ROUND 9

Friday, November 23 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues, Scotstoun

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Leinster Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport, Free Sports, TG4

19:35 Scarlets v Ulster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Saturday, November 24 (all kick-off times are local)

14:30 Toyota Cheetahs v Benetton Rugby, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sports & eir sport

Sunday, November 25 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Southern Kings v Connacht Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live on Super Sport, eir sport and Premier Sports

16:30 Zebre v Munster Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on eir sport & Premier Sport

17:30 Dragons v Edinburgh Rugby, Rodney Parade

Live on S4C and Premier Sports

ROUND 10

Friday, November 30 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Zebre, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports and eir sport

19:35 Munster Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Irish Independent Park

Live on eir sport and Premier Sports

Saturday, December 1 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Ulster Rugby v Cardiff Blues, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

17:00 Toyota Cheetahs v Connacht Rugby, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Free Sports & eir sport

17:15 Glasgow Warriors v Scarlets, Scotstoun Stadium

Live on Premier Sports, S4C & eir sport

17:15 Dragons v Leinster Rugby, Rodney Parade

Live on Premier Sports, eir sport & TG4

19:15 Southern Kings v Benetton Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live on Super Sport & Free Sports

ROUND 11

Friday, December 21 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Munster Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Saturday, December 22 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Ospreys Rugby v Scarlets, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports

17:15 Cardiff Blues v Dragons, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on S4C, Premier Sports & eir sport

17:15 Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

19:45 Leinster Rugby v Connacht Rugby, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport and Premier Sport

TBC Zebre v Benetton Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Free Sports

ROUND 12

Friday, December 28 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Connacht Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Sportsground

Live on TG4, eir sport & Premier Sports

Saturday, December 29 (all kick-off times are local)

​TBC Benetton Rugby v Zebre, Stadio Monigo

Live on Free Sports

15:00 Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby, Scotstoun

Live Premier Sports & eir sport

​17:15 Munster Rugby v Leinster Rugby, Thomond Park

Live on eir sport & Premier Sport

17:15 Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, Parc y Scarlets

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

Sunday, December 30 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Dragons v Ospreys Rugby, Rodney Parade

Live on S4C, Premier Sports & eir sport

ROUND 13

Saturday, January 5 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Benetton Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio Monigo

Live on Premier Sports

17:15 Leinster Rugby v Ulster Rugby, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport & Premier Sport

17:15 Scarlets v Dragons, Parc y Scarlets

Live on Premier Sport & eir sports

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Southern Kings, BT Murrayfield

Live on Premier Sports & Super Sport

19:35 Connacht Rugby v Munster Rugby, Sportsground

Live on TG4, Premier Sports & eir sport

Sunday, January 6 (all kick-off times are local)

​14:00 Zebre v Toyota Cheetahs, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Super Sport, Free Sports & Premier Sports

January 4/5/6

TBC Ospreys Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

ROUND 11

Saturday, January 19 (all kick-off times are local)

TBC Southern Kings v Toyota Cheetahs, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sport & eir sport

ROUND 14

Friday, January 25 (all kick-off times are local)

​19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

Live on Premier Sport & eir sport

19:35 Leinster Rugby v Scarlets, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport, TG4 & Premier Sports

​19:35 Ulster Rugby v Benetton Rugby, Kingspan Stadium

Saturday, January 26 (all kick-off times are local)

​15:00 Dragons v Munster Rugby, Rodney Parade

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

15:00 Toyota Cheetahs v Zebre, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport & Premier Sport

17:15 Cardiff Blues v Connacht Rugby, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on S4C, TG4 and Premier Sports

17:15 Southern Kings v Edinburgh Rugby, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Live Super Sport and Premier Sports

ROUND 12

Saturday, February 2 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Toyota Cheetahs v Southern Kings, Toyota Stadium

Live on Super Sport, Premier Sports and eir sport

ROUND 15

Friday, February 15 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Dragons, BT Murrayfield

Live on Premier Sports

19:35 Munster Rugby v Southern Kings, Irish Independent Park

Live on eir sport, Premier Sports & Super Sport

Saturday, February 16 (all kick-off times are local)

16:00 Zebre v Leinster Rugby, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Free Sports and eir sport

17:30 Connacht Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, Sportsground

Live on TG4, eir sport, Premier Sport & Super Sport

18:15 Benetton Rugby v Scarlets, Stadio Monigo

Live on S4C & Premier Sports

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Glasgow Warriors, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Premier Sports

February 15/16/17

TBC Ospreys Rugby v Ulster Rugby, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

ROUND 16

Friday, February 22 (all kick-off times are local)

​19:35 Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Rugby, Scotstoun Stadium

Live on Free Sports

19:35 Ospreys Rugby v Munster Rugby, Liberty Stadium

Live on Premier Sports, eir sport & TG4

19:55 Leinster Rugby v Southern Kings, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport, Super Sport & Premier Sports

Saturday, February 23 (all kick-off times are local)

14:00 Benetton Rugby v Dragons, Stadio Monigo

Live on S4C, Premier Sports & eir sport

19:35 Edinburgh Rugby v Cardiff Blues, BT Murrayfield

Live on Premier Sport

19:35 Ulster Rugby v Zebre, Kingspan Stadium

Live on Premier Sports

​Sunday, February 24 (all kick-off times are local)

​TBC Scarlets v Toyota Cheetahs, Parc y Scarlets

Live on Premier Sports, Super Sport & eir sport

ROUND 17

Friday, March 1 (all kick-off times are local)

19:35 Leinster Rugby v Toyota Cheetahs, RDS Arena

Live on eir sport, Super Sport & Premier Sports

Saturday, March 2 (all kick-off times are local)

14:45 Connacht Rugby v Ospreys Rugby, Sportsground

Live on TG4 & Premier Sports

16:00 Benetton Rugby v Edinburgh Rugby, Stadio Monigo

Live on Premier Sports & Free Sports

17:00 Scarlets v Munster Rugby, Parc y Scarlets

Live on S4C, eir sport 1 & Premier Sports

18:15 Zebre v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Live on Premier Sports

19:35 Cardiff Blues v Southern Kings, Cardiff Arms Park

Live on Premier Sport & Super Sport

Sunday, March 3 (all kick-off times are local)

15:00 Dragons v Ulster Rugby, Rodney Parade

Live on Premier Sports & eir sport

ROUND 18

​March 22/23/24

Cardiff Blues v Scarlets

​Connacht Rugby v Benetton Rugby

Edinburgh Rugby v Leinster Rugby

Glasgow Warriors v Toyota Cheetahs

Munster Rugby v Zebre

Ospreys Rugby v Dragons

Ulster Rugby v Southern Kings

ROUND 19

​April 5/6/7

Toyota Cheetahs v Ospreys Rugby

Glasgow Warriors v Ulster Rugby

Southern Kings v Dragons

Leinster Rugby v Benetton Rugby

Munster Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Scarlets v Edinburgh Rugby

Zebre v Connacht Rugby

ROUND 20

​April 12/13/14

Toyota Cheetahs v Dragons

Connacht Rugby v Cardiff Blues

Edinburgh Rugby v Ulster Rugby

Southern Kings v Ospreys

Leinster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors

Scarlets v Zebre

Benetton Rugby v Munster Rugby

ROUND 21

​April 26/27/28

​Cardiff Blues v Ospreys Rugby

Toyota Cheetahs v Southern Kings

Dragons v Scarlets

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby

Munster Rugby v Connacht Rugby

Ulster Rugby v Leinster Rugby

Zebre v Benetton Rugby

Quarter-Final Stage

May 3/4/5

Semi-Finals

May 17/18/19

Guinness PRO14 Final

May 25

